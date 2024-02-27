50 Cent Can't Celebrate "In Da Club" Milestone Amid Latest Diddy Lawsuit

50 Cent says he can't celebrate the news that his hit single, "In Da Club," has surpassed two billion views on YouTube because the latest lawsuit against Diddy is "too much." 50 initially shared the TMZ report that a former male employee for the Bad Boy mogul is suing him for sexual assault with the caption: "Aww sh*t, I'm on the floor dead somebody bring me back to life."

Shortly afterward, he posted the "In Da Club" milestone, but admitted the previous post was "too much" to celebrate and he needed to go to bed early. "This is nothing after that last post smh," he wrote. "I’m going to bed early this it too much good night!"

50 Cent Coaches During NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 16: Team Shannon Coach 50 Cent walks the court during the first half against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In addition to fans celebrating the success of "In Da Club," many noted the dig at Diddy in the comments. "My homie is traumatized from diddy," one user remarked. "Can’t even celebrate." Another added: "I’m glad to see you haven’t changed even though your financial status has tremendously lol you still petty." Check out 50 Cent's posts about Diddy and "In Da Club" below.

50 Cent's Celebration Was Ruined By Diddy News

The latest person suing Diddy, Rodney Jones, worked for him as a producer and videographer. He claims the mogul would get naked in front of him, grope him, and more. Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, calling Jones a "liar." Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and his legal case on HotNewHipHop.

