Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Teases Speaking Out Amid Lawsuits

Diddy’s former bodyguard, Roger Bonds, further teased speaking out against the Bad Boy mogul in a post on Instagram, Monday. In doing so, he shared an article from Complex covering his previous comments on the matter. The headline reads: “Diddy’s Former Head of Security Roger Bonds Addresses Cassie Lawsuit Which Mentions Him By Name.”

Captioning the screenshot, Bonds wrote: “NEVER KEEP YOUR WORD WHEN THE REASON YOU KEPT YOUR WORD NO LONGER EXIST." He added the hashtags "#TheGeneral" and "#MyTruth."

Read More: Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Reacts To Cassie Name-Dropping Him In Lawsuit

Diddy With Cassie At Her 21st Birthday Party

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub)

Bonds first made headlines in regards to the lawsuits against Diddy when Cassie mentioned him by name in her since-settled complaint. She recalled a specific time Diddy allegedly beat her during which Bonds attempted to step in. Her lawsuit read: “Roger Bonds, tried to stop the beating, but was unable to deescalate the situation. When the car arrived at Mr. Combs’ residence, Ms. Ventura attempted to run away, but Mr. Combs followed her and proceeded to again kick her in the face. Ms. Ventura was bleeding profusely, and was ushered into Mr. Combs’ home, where she began to throw up from the violent assault.”

Roger Bonds Speaks Out On Diddy

While Cassie agreed on a settlement within 24 hours of filing the lawsuit, two other accusers have come forward with lawsuits against Diddy. A spokesperson denied both allegations in a statement: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.” The lawsuits all arrived just before New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which extends the statute of limitations, expired last Thursday.

Read More: Yung Miami Fans Express More Concern For Her Amid More Diddy Allegations

[Via]