Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Reacts To Cassie Name-Dropping Him In Lawsuit

Roger Bonds, who worked as Diddy's bodyguard for years, has responded to some of the actions cited in Cassie's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. In the singer's complaint, she cited Bonds as a witness to an alleged assault that occurred in 2009. Cassie alleged Diddy beat her after learning she was talking to another music manager at a club in Los Angeles. She says Bonds attempted to intervene to help her.

Bonds spoke out on the story on his Instagram page. "This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only," he wrote. "1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs." In the post, he added several shots with him and Cassie in public. He added in the caption: "IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET, Nothing matters now but FAMILY."

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie during 2006 MTV European Music Awards Copenhagen - Show at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As for the section of the lawsuit mentioning Bonds, it reads: “In the car leaving the club, Mr. Combs beat Ms. Ventura pushing her into a corner of the vehicle and stomping on her face. Mr. Combs security staff, Roger Bonds, tried to stop the beating, but was unable to deescalate the situation. When the car arrived at Mr. Combs’ residence, Ms. Ventura attempted to run away, but Mr. Combs followed her and proceeded to again kick her in the face. Ms. Ventura was bleeding profusely, and was ushered into Mr. Combs’ home, where she began to throw up from the violent assault.”

Roger Bonds Addresses Diddy's Allegations

Diddy and Cassie have since reached a settlement. It came just 24 hours after Cassie initially filed. Check out Bonds' response to the lawsuit above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

