Third Lawsuit Against Diddy Has Rapper Looking Gloomy At Miami Home

New photos published by Page Six appear to show Diddy looking downcast and lost in thought at his Miami home. The images were captured over the Thanksgiving weekend, which he appeared to spend with three of his children, his mother, and the mother of one of his daughters. Furthermore, the images were published just a few days after the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with a third sexual assault lawsuit filed under New York's Adult Survivor Act.

In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with Diddy in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people. The wave of allegations against Diddy has come after his former long-time partner Cassie released a series of horrific allegations against him in her own suit.

Read More: Diddy Allegations Inspire Slim Thug To Propose "Limit" On Victims Suing Their Alleged Abusers

Foxy Brown Voices Support For Diddy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 10: P Diddy is seen out and about on November 10, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

However, not everyone is against the embattled producer. Foxy Brown has seemingly spoken in defense of Diddy amid the myriad of lawsuits. Brown shared a picture of a text conversation to her Instagram, in which a man named "Darryl Brown" expressed relief that Foxy "didn't get caught up in that Diddy sh-t". However, Brown's response backed the rapper over his accusers. "Dead a-- tho, Diddy gave me M's. For ME, it was the BEST OF BOTH WORLDS. DEF JAM X BAD BOY COLLABO. SUPER CHECKMATE," Brown was seen writing in response.

Brown was featured on Diddy's 2015 track "Friend" and appears to enjoy a close relationship with him. She is just the most recent person to speak up in defense of Diddy. 50 Cent, who initially came out against Puffy, made a social media post in which he appeared to at least offer some compassion to the producer. "Damn I hope he alright if you cool with him check on him. All joke a side this is a lot," Fif wrote.

We're not permitted to post the images of Diddy directly on HotNewHipHop. However, if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Diddy Lost Any Given Sunday Role To Jamie Foxx For This Reason

[via]