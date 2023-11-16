Diddy Lost “Any Given Sunday” Role To Jamie Foxx For This Reason

Diddy lost out on a role in Any Given Sunday due to his inability to convincingly throw a football. According to Bill Bellamy, Diddy was director Oliver Stone's first choice for the role of William Beaman, the team's jaded third-string quarterback. “The first offer was out to Puffy. We have a workout at USC. There is no way you can be in Any Given Sunday if you’re not an athlete. I don’t give a f-ck what’s on your résumé. If you’re going for the quarterback, you gotta be able to throw. So they said, ‘Okay, Sean Combs. Sean, let’s go!’ He gets under the quarterback. He’s gonna be mad when I say this, thisi shit is crazy. So they said, ‘Hut!’ And he goes back. You know how you throw with your left hand, with your weak hand? That was his regular hand. They said, ‘Thank you'," Bellamy said.

The role would eventually go to Jamie Foxx instead. The film was a commercial success, nearly doubling its $55M budget. Stone has also previously spoken about passing on Diddy. "[Diddy] was not really a natural athlete, so we waited him out. The bigger issue was the arm,” he said. “He just didn’t have the throwing ability, and you can’t double him, because it’s going to look phony," Stone told Entertainment Weekly.

Diddy Looks To Fix His Three-Point Shot

However, it's not just throwing a tight spiral that Diddy reportedly struggles with. In recent weeks, Diddy revealed that he's working with basketball influencer Lethal Shooter to help improve his three-point shooting. In footage shared by HipHopDX, Diddy described his current ability as the "worst shot a Black man can have" and is hoping the star trainer can help him develop some respectability from three.

Diddy is almost the polar opposite of Rich Paul, who had a very different claim about his three-point shooting. "I would be one of the best shooters in the league. Me, Dame, Steph, Klay. If we're just talking shooting, this is the class I'm in. Trae, Darius Garland. I'm talking about guys who shoot the three really well," Paul said on Club Shay Shay last month.

