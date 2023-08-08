Steph Curry Sings “Misery Business” With Paramore: Watch

Steph Curry is easily one of the best players of this current NBA generation. Overall, he is a four-time NBA champion and he has plenty of other accolades to match. In fact, he is widely considered to be the greatest shooter ever. This is a massive accomplishment, and when all is said and done, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Although the Warriors are going to have trouble winning another title before he retires, there is no doubt that they at least have a chance. Once you give Curry space to cook, he typically takes advantage.

Throughout the offseason, Steph has been having a lot of fun. From family vacations to various concerts, it has felt like Curry has truly been living it up. After all, the NBA season is a long one, and sometimes it is good to just sit back and enjoy yourself. On Monday night, that is exactly what he did while out at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Paramore was playing a massive show at the Warriors’ arena, and Steph made sure to make an appearance.

Steph Curry The Rockstar

As you can see in the video clip above, Curry was actually asked to come up on stage. Subsequently, he got a huge round of applause from everyone in the arena. Additionally, he got to perform “Misery Business” with the band. “Misery Business” is easily Paramore’s biggest song, even if it is from the mid-2000s. People always love belting this one out, and that is exactly what Curry did. It got a great reaction from the crowd, and he was very clearly having a lot of fun.

Moving forward, Steph Curry will likely have to focus on getting ready for the upcoming season. The regular season is just over two months away, and training camp will begin very soon. Hopefully, for Warriors fans, the team can overcome last year’s adversity. Let us know what you think of Steph’s singing skills, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music and sports worlds.

