Steph Curry Sings “Misery Business” With Paramore: Watch

Steph Curry had the time of his life last night.

BYAlexander Cole
Steph Curry Sings “Misery Business” With Paramore: Watch

Steph Curry is easily one of the best players of this current NBA generation. Overall, he is a four-time NBA champion and he has plenty of other accolades to match. In fact, he is widely considered to be the greatest shooter ever. This is a massive accomplishment, and when all is said and done, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Although the Warriors are going to have trouble winning another title before he retires, there is no doubt that they at least have a chance. Once you give Curry space to cook, he typically takes advantage.

Throughout the offseason, Steph has been having a lot of fun. From family vacations to various concerts, it has felt like Curry has truly been living it up. After all, the NBA season is a long one, and sometimes it is good to just sit back and enjoy yourself. On Monday night, that is exactly what he did while out at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Paramore was playing a massive show at the Warriors’ arena, and Steph made sure to make an appearance.

Read More: Steph Curry Cameos In Tobe Nwigwe Music Video

Steph Curry The Rockstar

As you can see in the video clip above, Curry was actually asked to come up on stage. Subsequently, he got a huge round of applause from everyone in the arena. Additionally, he got to perform “Misery Business” with the band. “Misery Business” is easily Paramore’s biggest song, even if it is from the mid-2000s. People always love belting this one out, and that is exactly what Curry did. It got a great reaction from the crowd, and he was very clearly having a lot of fun.

Moving forward, Steph Curry will likely have to focus on getting ready for the upcoming season. The regular season is just over two months away, and training camp will begin very soon. Hopefully, for Warriors fans, the team can overcome last year’s adversity. Let us know what you think of Steph’s singing skills, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music and sports worlds.

Read More: Steph Curry Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.