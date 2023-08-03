Steph Curry Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Wardell Stephen Curry II, popularly known as Steph Curry, is a name that resonates with basketball fans worldwide. The Golden State Warriors point guard has not only revolutionized the game with his exceptional shooting skills but also amassed significant wealth in the process. As of 2023, Steph Curry’s net worth is estimated to be around $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the NBA.

Born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio, Curry’s journey to becoming an NBA superstar was not a typical one. Despite his father, Dell Curry, being a former NBA player, Steph had to overcome numerous challenges and doubters to reach the pinnacle of the sport. His unique playing style, characterized by long-range shooting and exceptional ball-handling skills, has revolutionized the game and earned him the title of the best shooter in NBA history.

Earnings From NBA Career

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Golden State Warriors won 109-100. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Steph Curry’s substantial net worth is primarily a result of his successful NBA career. He was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. His impact on the team was immediate, leading them to NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

In 2017, Curry signed a five-year contract with the Warriors worth $201.2 million, making him the first player in NBA history to earn more than $40 million per season. This record was later surpassed by other players, but it marked a significant milestone in Curry’s career. In 2021, he signed a four-year extension worth $215 million, further solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Endorsements And Investments

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three point basket in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In addition to his NBA salary, Curry earns a substantial amount from endorsements. Early in his career, he didn’t have any notable endorsement contracts, earning around $3 million a year. However, as his popularity grew, so did his endorsement deals. Today, he is one of the highest-paid celebrities globally, earning an additional $30-40 million per year from endorsements.

He has partnered with brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and TCL’s line of “Palm” phones. In terms of the Palm device, Curry is not just an endorser but also a leading investor involved in testing and development.

Conclusion

Steph Curry’s net worth of $160 million in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, talent, and business acumen. His journey from a doubted college player to an NBA superstar and one of the wealthiest athletes in the world is truly inspiring. As he continues to play at an elite level and expand his business ventures, there’s no doubt that Curry’s net worth will continue to rise.