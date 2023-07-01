Drake is currently on one of the biggest tours of his entire career. The It’s All A Blur tour is taking him all the way through North America. Moreover, he gets to do it next to the likes of 21 Savage. While 21 can’t make it into Canada, Drizzy has been able to make it up to fans. For instance, on both nights in Montreal, the artist had a surprise appearance from J. Cole. The two had a ton of fun performing, and they even seemingly confirmed a future collab, which was exciting.

Last night, Drake began the first leg of his week in Brooklyn. The artist is performing in Brooklyn for four nights. He will take to the stage tonight before taking a break on Wednesday. Subsequently, he will be back at the Barclays Center on Thursday and Friday. Overall, this is an exciting prospect for fans, as there is basically no excuse to miss any of these shows. Unless of course, the tickets are too expensive, which is understandable.

Drake x Steph Curry

Steph Curry X Drake 👀 pic.twitter.com/snWiTi0jKQ — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 18, 2023

As you can probably imagine, these concerts have been filled with celebrities. For instance, last night, Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha, and his mom Sonya were all at the show. In the middle of the concert, Drake walked over to them and gave them a huge shoutout. Of course, this led to a big ovation in the arena, even if Curry is a Golden State Warrior. Drizzy also gave a hearty shoutout to Ayesha, who seemed to enjoy the thought.

With another show going down tonight, you can expect even more big names to arrive. It should be very interesting to see who pops out next. This is especially true as next week, Drake will be in New York City for three shows. Overall, we’re sure these are going to be some of the biggest shows of the entire tour. Let us know if you will be going to see Drake this summer, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the hip-hop world.

