Earlier today Young Thug, or rather his label on his behalf, released the music video for his song “Oh U Went.” The track features Drake and fittingly, the music video does too. “Oh U Went” has become the breakout song from Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business. The project became his first since the YSL Rico trial first got underway last year and features material he had recorded previously. The album debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and “Oh U Went” turned up at #19 on the Hot 100 in its first week. Now the song is officially staking its claim as the album’s lead single with an accompanying music video.

Drake followed up the release of the video with some behind-the-scenes pictures posted to his Instagram. The black and white shots show off the rapper alongside all the other people who appear in the video. His caption reads “Ain’t no party like a North Memphis party…i’ma keep it real North Memphis need watching.” other rappers rushed to his comment section to hype up both the song and the video. NLE Choppa, Dej Loaf, Project Pat, Hit Kidd, and more all showed up in the comments to share praise.

Drake Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of New Video

Over the weekend Drake played a pair of shows in Montreal on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage. He treated fans to a pretty welcome surprise by bringing out J. Cole during one of the shows. Not only did the pair perform together, but they also teased at potentially having some forthcoming material.

They also used the tour stop as an opportunity to spark even more beef. This time with Anna Wintour the fashion legend who Drake has long had issues with. It followed a stop where the rapper took some even more direct shots at fellow artist Childish Gambino. Drake called out his song “This Is America” by name calling it overrated. What do you think of Drake taking fans behind the scenes in a new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

