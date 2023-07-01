Drake has been catching a lot of flak for calling Childish Gambino’s track “This Is America” trash. Ebro Darden is the latest to speak out about Drake’s comments. The radio personality ripped Drizzy, saying that he’s never shown up for the Black community when it comes to discussing social issues. “Y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” Ebro says to his co-hosts on Apple’s Rap Life Review. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

Ebro continues by saying, “You’re also one of the most successful rappers we’ve ever seen, and we love you for that… The song’s called ‘This Is America.’ You’re Canadian, bro!” The three hosts on the show were commenting that it’s okay if Drake doesn’t speak about social issues but that it’s “whack” if he brings up a song from five years ago and disses it. Drake is currently on his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” where a headline flashed across the stage that said, “The Overrated and Over Awarded Hit Song ‘This Is America’ Originally A Drake Diss.”

Why Ebro Isn’t Having Drake’s Comments

Childish Gambino — a.k.a. Donald Glover — did an interview recently that confirmed that the song started as a Drake diss. But once he got past the joke, he felt that the song was worth pursuing with intention. After the interview, Drake threw the ticker onto his stage, taking potshots at the song. “This Is America” came out at an important time in America’s culture regarding race and police brutality, as far as Ebro is concerned. So Ebro thinks Drake going after a five-year-old song after finding out it was meant to be a joke diss about him is pathetic and not on-brand for the Canadian rapper.

Elliott Wilson has also called Drizzy out, saying he only does interviews that are “outside” of the Black culture. Joe Budden, meanwhile, took Drake’s side if the two hip-hop icons decided to do a “skit-off” and went for a parodied beef battle. While that would be an entertaining fake fight, it looks like this beef might be for real. Ebro isn’t a fan, as well as much of the hip-hop community. Mostly because Drake is acting childish over a 2018 Childish Gambino song.

