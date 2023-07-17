Elliott Wilson called out Drake on Twitter in a since-deleted post in which he complained about the Toronto rapper only doing interviews outside of hip-hop culture. The post comes after Drake sat down with TikTok star Bobbi Althoff for her The Really Good Podcast.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me,” Wilson said.

Drake Speaks With Bobbi Althoff

Fans agreed with Wilson when No Jumper shared the tweet on Instagram. One wrote: “What I’m saying this n***a has never been on sway, the breakfast club or hot 97. He be doing all these clown ass interviews.” Another added: “Wtf do Drake look like going to these low quality ass radio shows in 2023 just to get trolled n talk about drama? Maybe if the culture wasn’t plagued wit toxicity dudes would wanna do shows like that.”

While the full interview isn’t out, Bobbi Althoff has been sharing clips from the piece on TikTok. In one recent clip, Drake shows the comedian a snippet of Tyga’s song, “Rack City.” In another, Althoff asks Drake to pay for her flight home, to which Drake assumed she was referencing one of his songs. “Can it be nonstop?” Althoff asked him. He responded by bringing up his Scorpion track “Nonstop.”

Elliott Wilson Criticizes Drake’s Interview Choices

“Do you think it’s funny when your reference your own song? People could use that word and it doesn’t mean your song,” Althoff said. “I just thought that you were ending the interview on a note where you were like like, ‘Haha, I do know your songs.’ You were just asking for a flight.” She continued: “No, I don’t know your songs.” Fans can currently catch Drake on the It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage.

