Drake has a peculiar relationship with the press. Although it’s not often that he sits down for interviews, the times that he does seem to be in controlled settings, whether inviting Elliott Wilson and B Dot to The Embassy in Toronto or sitting beachside with Lil Yachty as they discuss everything from Aquaman to the possibility of retirement. Most recently, the rapper sat down with viral TikTok star Bobbi Althoff for her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, and the teaser snippet indicates that it was an awkward conversation.

The clip shows the rapper and host snugged into a bed, possibly on his private jet, as the rapper held a glass of wine. “Are you going to buy me a flight home?” Althoff asks Drake, who agrees. “I could that. It’s the least I could do,” he responds gentlemanly. However, things got awkward once Althoff asked if the flight would be “nonstop,” which Drake believed to be a reference to his Scorpion single. “Do you think it’s funny when your reference your own song? People could use that word and it doesn’t mean your song,” she replied.

Drake x Bobbi Althoff Interview Is On The Way

Although the full interview hasn’t dropped, the snippet indicates that Althoff apparently doesn’t listen to any of Drake’s music. “I just thought that you were ending the interview on a note where you were like like ‘Haha, I do know your songs.’ You were just asking for a flight,” he said before she confirmed that she doesn’t know anything in his catalog. “Alright. Okay. Alright, I was excited.” A release date for the interview hasn’t been set but presumably, it’ll come out in the next few days.

Although Bobbi Althoff’s gained a massive following on social media already, the launch of The Really Good Podcast has proven to be a huge success. Her awkward interview style has captivated the internet over the past few weeks. She previously interviewed Funny Marco, which produced many viral clips, and last week, she released the latest episode featuring Armani White. We’ll keep you posted with any more updates surrounding the upcoming episode of The Really Good Podcast with Drake.

