elliott wilson
- MusicRich The Kid Fires Back At Elliott Wilson Over "Lucky" CriticismRich The Kid is accusing Elliott Wilson of hating.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElliott Wilson Reveals His Hip-Hop Media "Mount Rushmore"A lot of people felt Wilson left off some big-name figures.By Ben Mock
- MusicElliott Wilson Slammed For Offset & Quavo Post Featuring GunnaFans are upset with Elliott Wilson.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hip Hop Journalist Worth?Trace Elliott Wilson's influential career in hip-hop journalism, from editor to media entrepreneur, leading to a significant net worth.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureElliott Wilson Sends Kai Cenat An Apology On His BirthdayThe legendary media figure had expressed distaste for Cenat's livestream with Nicki Minaj, lamenting the state of hip-hop journalism.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Disses Elliott Wilson For Kai Cenat Criticism, 50 Cent Chimes InThe Trinidadian superstar questioned why the Rap Radar host is so quick to look down on another Black man's success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicElliott Wilson Reflects On His Career, Meeting Tyler, The Creator, & More On "Drink Champs"Elliott Wilson reflected on JAY-Z's Roc Nation Brunches during his interview on "Drink Champs.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson Takes Issue With Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Appearance: “Petition To End All Irv Gotti Interviews?”Elliott Wilson isn't happy with Irv Gotti getting a platform on Drink Champs.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson Reveals Why He Apologized To DrakeElliott Wilson spoke about the situation with DJ Akademiks.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJeezy Says Lil Wayne & B.G. Inspired His Name ChoiceJeezy recently explained the history of his name with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot.By Cole Blake
- MusicN.O.R.E. Discusses Diddy’s Ability To “Threaten You With A Smile”N.O.R.E. says not to get on Diddy's bad side.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson Says Lil Yachty Forgave Him For Interview Comments, But Drake Hasn'tApparently the 6 God still hasn't reached out to Wilson about his remarks on hip-hop media- and the rapper's avoidance of it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicElliott Wilson Says He’s Apologized To Drake Over His Interview RemarkElliott Wilson says he's apologized to Drake for his recent criticism.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson: Evolution from Journalist To Media MogulElliott Wilson recently got into it with Drake but he's got a place in the culture that validates his perspective.By Paul Barnes
- MusicElliott Wilson Calls Out Drake For Only Doing Interviews Outside Of "Our Culture"Elliott Wilson isn't happy with Drake's recent comedic interview choices.By Cole Blake
- MusicLloyd Banks Reveals "Lazy Lloyd" Nickname Was Inspired By Layzie BoneThe New York emcee was a huge fan like the rest of us and says he's never told anyone where his nickname came from.By Erika Marie