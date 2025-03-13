Elliott Wilson Explains Why He Doesn't Like Jail Albums After Tory Lanez Drops "Peterson"

Elliott Wilson says he isn't a fan of artists releasing albums while they're behind bars. Discussing Tory Lanez's new album, Peterson, during an episode of The Bigger Picture, Wilson suggested that inmates should focus on rehabilitation during their sentences.

“I think the purpose of jail is that you should disappear. If you’re in jail, I don’t like you having a presence in the– you should go sit down. Ya, reflect. That’s the whole point, right? Rehabilitation," Elliott Wilson. "I’m not part of your rollout. Not specific to him, I just don’t like the world where it’s like– I hate incarceration in general, but I also think that the idea that you’re now still part of this vibing society. It’s like, no you were told to sit down. Deal with that. What’s gonna happen? I don’t want none of that, I don’t want none of your participation in current culture. I want you to just serve your time. Is that wrong?”

Tory Lanez's New Album

Tory Lanez previously revealed his plans for the project during an interview on the Full Send podcast. He described it as "the first in-real-time prison album… recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner." He continued: "An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album. But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before."