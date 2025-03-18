Tory Lanez Asks Fans To Separate The Art From The Artist

The comments come after Tory Lanez released his new album, "Peterson," from behind bars, earlier this month.

Tory Lanez wants fans to separate the art from the artist following the release of his new album, Peterson. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday night, he wrote over a black screen: "Separate art from the artist and just enjoy your life... it's really not that deep g lol." The album peaked at just No. 25 on the US Billboard 200.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Tory Lanez's latest post. When The Shade Room shared the statement on Instagram, one user commented: "This the same artist who claim he is innocent, so what is there to separate?" Another wrote: "Of course a n***a in jail would say this bullsh*t. I can’t hear an R. Kelly song without thinking he wrote it about a minor, I’m good." Kelly is also behind bars after getting convictions on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges involving the sexual abuse of minors.

Tory Lanez's New Album
Tory Lanez IG
Tory Lanez IG

Tory Lanez first revealed his plans for the project during an interview on the Full Send podcast. He described it as "the first in-real-time prison album… recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner." He explained at the time: "An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album. But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before."

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars after his conviction in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. A jury found him guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He’s serving a 10-year sentence for the incident. 

