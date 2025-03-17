Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Playboi Carti For His "Skims" Lyric On "MUSIC"

playboi carti
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Playboi Carti is the latest MC to get a shoutout from Kim Kardashian on her Instagram with Tory Lanez being used in her recent Skims promo.

Playboi Carti may be stirring up some heated debates online over MUSIC, but he's still been showered with praise as well. The latest form of love comes from socialite Kim Kardashian via an Instagram Story. She caught one lyric that really stuck with her in particular and decided to make a post about it. It lands on the song "FINE SH*T" where Carti raps, "I bought that ho a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims." Of course, that's a nod to Kim K's clothing line that focuses on body inclusivity. She caters most of her pieces to women, but the men also have their fair share to choose from too. It's quickly become a massive brand in the space, something that Carti recognizes on this track.

Whether it's a shoutout to Kim Kardashian or not may never be known. However, she took it as a compliment and decided to show her appreciation for Playboi Carti. Speaking of Skims, though, Kanye West's ex-wife used Tory Lanez music to promote her bikini line for the summer of 2025. She specifically used "The Color Violet" to play in the background of her steamy photoshoot. That post caused a bunch of debate online due to the Canadian rapper's incarceration. As you can imagine, a lot of Megan Thee Stallion fans were the ones being the loudest about it.

Playboi Carti MUSIC

Overall, it's been an exciting weekend for Playboi Carti fans, to say the least. They had been waiting on MUSIC for a couple of years. Additionally, it already been over four years since Whole Lotta Red, so anticipation was through the roof. As we said, there have been a lot of disappointed listeners as a result of all of that hype. But there are still plenty who feel this is the album of the year so far.

The first-week sales projections for the March 14 release are predicting it could be from a commercial standpoint. As it stands, the number sits around 250,000. Obviously, that's subject to change with plenty of more days to come. There were reports even earlier that nearly 150,000 were already sold prior to the album's release. MUSIC features 30 songs and features from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Jhene Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

