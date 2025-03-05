Tory Lanez Fans Flood Kim Kardashian's Comment Section After Using His Music In Thirst Trap Post

Kim Kardashian's steamy video has also sparked quite a battle between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion fans for obvious reasons.

Just several hours ago, he announced his first record from behind bars, PETERSON. According to his IG announcement it's a sequel to his 2020 project DAYSTAR, and it will be out this Friday, March 7. There's also going to be a limited vinyl pressing for the album which is also quite amazing given his circumstances. This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tory and one that has a lot of fans on the edge of their seats.

"People can listen to Tory Lanez im sorry yall." "Industry keep showing yall something up wit Megan .. but yet yall nevermind." "Tory Lanez music better than Megan’s sorry not sorry." These are just a few replies combating the support for Megan. Unfortunately for them, that's all they can do for their "Say It" musician as he remains behind bars. However, their unwavering chants and backing may have inspired Tory to drop a new album.

However, as you can probably guess, this also stirred up some heated back-and-forth discourse. Particularly between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez die-hards. "This is a wild song choice 😵‍💫" one Instagram user commented on Kim Kardashian's post. That comment alone sparked tons of backlash. But under The Neighborhood Talk's repost is where things really got serious. "I’m never switching up on a black woman for the Kardashians, but y’all got it." "She knew what she was doing & im disappointed Kimmy……" But Tory Lanez supporters weren't going to be silenced here either.

There's no doubt there are a lot of people demanding for the release of Tory Lanez and one of them may be Kim Kardashian . The model, businesswoman, and all of the above posted a steamy and sandy thirst trap video using his 80's-inspired hit "The Color Violet" as background music. This got the stamp of approval from the Canadian rapper and singer's fan base as they flooded her comment section. "#FreeTory" comments littered her "Skims Swim Bahamas shoot" and you can say that they are taking in Kim as one of their own.

