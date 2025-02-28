Tory Lanez Reveals New Album Recorded In Prison Will Drop Sooner Than You Think

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 804 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez New Album Recorded Prison Drop Sooner Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez described this new album as "the first in-real-time prison album... recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner."

Tory Lanez recently appeared via a prison call on the Full Send podcast, where he got a lot off his chest. You may have already seen his industry comments relating to another Canadian superstar, specifically elaborating on how he supports Drake and his moves amid the nebulous industry period that he's in. However, Lanez also announced the release date for his next album. He calls it the first professionally recorded prison album of its kind from that inmate perspective. For those unaware, Tory's currently serving his sentence for his conviction over shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a conversation topic that refuses to die out.

"The album is coming March 7," Tory Lanez announced. "I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. [...] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done. You have to think [about] everybody who's done music from prison or who's done music from jail. Usually, it's like this. Over the phone, s**t-sounding, like, 'Yo, this sucks.' That's not what I'm doing here.

Read More: Tory Lanez Allegedly Pepper Sprayed During Prison Riot

Tory Lanez PARTYNEXTDOOR Diss

"This is the first ever in-real-time prison album," the Canadian artist continued. "An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album. But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before."

As such, fans are very excited for what Tory Lanez does next and to find out what this prison album will sound like. Still, other fans want more answers to other questions, such as the bizarre and later retracted diss that recently came his way courtesy of PARTYNEXTDOOR. We don't know what's going on with that situation, but it seems like just a fluke. Either way, there are clearly more important things to focus on for the very near future.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Admits Scathing Tory Lanez Diss Track Was A Mistake

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music Tory Lanez Voices Confusion After PARTYNEXTDOOR Diss Apology 4.7K
Tory Lanez Drake Industry Haters Interview Prison Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Applauds Drake For Going Against The Industry Haters During Interview From Prison 1060
2017 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2 Music Tory Lanez Accidentally Captures Prison Riot During Recording Session 3.1K
Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience Music Tory Lanez Plans New Prison Album To Compete With Drake And The Weeknd 4.0K