Tory Lanez Reveals New Album Recorded In Prison Will Drop Sooner Than You Think

Tory Lanez recently appeared via a prison call on the Full Send podcast, where he got a lot off his chest. You may have already seen his industry comments relating to another Canadian superstar, specifically elaborating on how he supports Drake and his moves amid the nebulous industry period that he's in. However, Lanez also announced the release date for his next album. He calls it the first professionally recorded prison album of its kind from that inmate perspective. For those unaware, Tory's currently serving his sentence for his conviction over shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a conversation topic that refuses to die out.

"The album is coming March 7," Tory Lanez announced. "I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. [...] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done. You have to think [about] everybody who's done music from prison or who's done music from jail. Usually, it's like this. Over the phone, s**t-sounding, like, 'Yo, this sucks.' That's not what I'm doing here.

"This is the first ever in-real-time prison album," the Canadian artist continued. "An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album. But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before."

As such, fans are very excited for what Tory Lanez does next and to find out what this prison album will sound like. Still, other fans want more answers to other questions, such as the bizarre and later retracted diss that recently came his way courtesy of PARTYNEXTDOOR. We don't know what's going on with that situation, but it seems like just a fluke. Either way, there are clearly more important things to focus on for the very near future.