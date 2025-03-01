Tory Lanez Asks Fans To Decide If He Should Diss PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tory Lanez sees an opening with PARTYNEXTDOOR and he's taking it. PND previewed a diss toward Lanez on Wednesday, then walked back the diss and claimed there was no issue. The apology was too little too late. Tory Lanez found the whole thing humorous, but he also felt a way about the diss, and has decided to bring his fans in to advise. The rapper got got social media Friday evening and asked fans if he should respond to PARTYNEXTDOOR with a diss of his own.

Lanez consulted his fanbase, dubbed the Umbrellas, as to what should be done about this brewing feud. He also snuck in a few insults to PARTYNEXTDOOR. He asked whether he should let the OVO singer get away with his "fake a*s" apology. Lanez also claimed that the apology only occurred because PND didn't get the overwhelmingly positive response he wanted. "He only issued because he didn't like the reaction it got," Tory Lanez wrote. The rapper then boiled his options down to a binary. "Do I let him get away with that [apology]?," he asked. "Or do I let him catch his fade and we shake hands after as men?."

Read More: Tory Lanez Accidentally Captures Prison Riot During Recording Session

Tory Lanez's tone suggests the rapper wants to go with option B. He told the Umbrellas that he will reveal his decision by Friday night. He will call in from prison to inform them of his next move. There's a possibility Lanez will sidestep the feud with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but it's small one. The rapper knows that a feud will do fantastic things for the promotion of his upcoming album. An album, mind you, that he said was inspired by PARTYNEXTDOOR! "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," Lanez explained during a jail call. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out."

Tory Lanez confirmed that his upcoming album will be released soon. "The album is coming March 7," he revealed to his fans. "I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before." PARTYNEXTDOOR just got his first number one album on Billboard, so if ever it would be beneficial to pick a fight with him, it would be now. Let's see where it goes.