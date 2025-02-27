PartyNextDoor Admits Scathing Tory Lanez Diss Track Was A Mistake

Yesterday, PartyNextDoor hopped on Instagram Live to preview some unreleased music, and threw some serious shade at Tory Lanez in the process. In a snippet, he called out the incarcerated artist by name, throwing several jabs. "I'm not y'all n****s friends," he declared before playing the track. "Stop saying my name."

"F*ck what Tory Lanez say… I'm running that," the song begins. "I did everything he did he's just a running man… drama man… I'm the daddy let me slap you okay." He didn't stop there, however. Later in the song, he shuts down criticism he's received for his voice, accusing Lanez of copying Meek Mill's style. “You said I sound like Thug,” he added. “You know you sound like Meek… One day, you’ll be me…” PartyNextDoor didn't reveal what prompted the apparent diss track, but just a few days ago, Lanez praised him from prison.

Tory Lanez & PartyNextDoor

“F****** PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, f****** Drake showed his best work in 2025,” he said during a phone call, which was later shared on Instagram. “The Weeknd show his best work of 2025, and now n***a it’s time for me to come out n***a." It looks like PartyNextDoor might have spoken a bit too soon. A few hours after teasing the diss track, he took to his Instagram Story to walk back his comments. “I was told about what you said without hearing your video for myself,” he explained. “You didnt say anything that I wouldn’t say myself, now that I seen it I was wrong. City is stronger together.” At the time of writing, Lanez has yet to address the debacle publicly.