Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Receive Promising Second-Week Sales Projections For "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are assuredly looking to stay near the top of the Hot 200 chart and these early predictions might be good news for them. The Toronto hip-hop/R&B duo left off the first-ever collaboration project on Valentine's Day called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. It's gotten mixed reactions from the community as a whole, but the fans of The Boy have been championing it. Overall, that should not come as a surprise to anyone. They showed out for the OVO teammates in terms of streams, but also in the sales department as well. In its first week, $$$4U shot up to number one with nearly a quarter of a million units sold.

That was still shocking just good enough to surpass Kendrick Lamar who reclaimed the throne with GNX after the Super Bowl. Because of the strong first week, Drake was able to move up the Spotify Top Artists USA ranks. He bumped Lamar and SZA down to two and three respectively, and PND moved up to fourth. There's been a lot of conspiracy theories spreading from the Drizzy fan club that DSPs are doing him dirty promoting wise. However, those statistics prove otherwise, and it looks as if the future numbers will still be highly respectable too.

Drake Cancels Tour

Per chart data, Drake and PARTY are trending toward a second-place finish on the Billboard Hot 200. The tandem is looking at around 109,000 copies sold at the time of this article. Per HITS Daily Double, Kendrick's surprise sixth studio album is right on the cusp of grabbing that number two spot though. As it stands, he's projected to move 108,000 units. Canadian pop star Tate McRae, who dropped off her latest LP, So Close To What, is currently poised to go number one with 151,000.