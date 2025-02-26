Drake Cancels Remaining “Anita Max Win” Tour Dates Amid Low Ticket Sales Rumors

It's no secret that the past few months have been rough for Drake, and now, it looks like he might have yet another problem on his plate. According to AllHipHop, the Toronto rapper has officially canceled the remaining dates of his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand. He said a "scheduling conflict" is responsible for the change of plans, but of course, social media users have their own theories.

Many speculate that low ticket sales are actually to blame, as rumors that this is the case have been circulating for weeks. At the time of writing, this is unconfirmed. “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” a rep for Drake told Rolling Stone. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale."

Drake's Australian Tour

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon," they added. “We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.” Drake kicked off the tour earlier this month, and has since performed in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

News of the cancelation comes just a few days after his attorney Michael J. Gottlieb fired back at Universal Music Group amid their legal battle with the performer. The label had requested a delay of the pretrial conference, which he made it clear he's not on board with. Drake is currently suing UMG for alleged defamation and harassment over Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us."