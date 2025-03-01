Drake Promises To Cover Medical Expenses For Fan’s Mother Battling Cancer

BY Caroline Fisher 473 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Fan Mother Cancer Hip Hop News
Mar 9, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (left) with Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco before a game between the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Houston 108-105. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent performance, Drake spotted a fan in the crowd with a sign saying that his mother has cancer.

It goes without saying that February was a big month for Drake. On Valentine's Day, the Toronto rapper dropped his new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project has since earned mixed reviews, but songs like "Nokia" and "Gimme A Hug" continue to get a lot of love from fans. On top of that, Drake kicked off his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand at the beginning of the month.

He performed in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Last week, he even performed in Port Macquarie, and provided one attendee with a generous gift. The attendee, Byron Ayton, had been holding a sign reading “Mum’s Cancer Treatment.” Ayton's mother, Xanthe Mulcahy, is currently battling cancer. Immediately after reading the sign, Drake told the crowd that he had it covered. “I will pay for all your mum’s cancer treatment," he announced.

Read More: Gordo Claims "Everything Will Come To Light" Amidst Drake UMG Battle

Drake Cancels Tour

The heartwarming offer left Ayton emotional. “Words can’t describe it, the moment he pointed and said, ‘I will pay for all your mum’s cancer treatment’, I was in shock. I literally fell off my mate’s shoulders, we just broke down crying … it means so much to me, but it means a hell of a lot more to Mum,” he said, per AllHipHop. This isn't the first time a Drake fan has walked out of one of his concerts richer than when they walked in, however. Earlier in the tour, he also spotted a woman in the crowd holding a sign saying she was 20 weeks pregnant.

"Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there," he said at the time. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000. Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?" Unfortunately, Drake has since canceled the remainder of his "Anita Max Win" tour due to a scheduling conflict. "We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates," a statement from his reps reads in part.

Read More: Drake Throws Shade At Fake Friends During Last "Anita Max Win Tour" Stop

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake Checks Pregnant Fan Hip Hop News Music Drake Hilariously Checks Pregnant Fan Before Spoiling Her With $30K 1268
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fans Beg Him For Money At Australian Concert 851
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1255
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 966