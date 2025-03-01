Drake Promises To Cover Medical Expenses For Fan’s Mother Battling Cancer

It goes without saying that February was a big month for Drake. On Valentine's Day, the Toronto rapper dropped his new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project has since earned mixed reviews, but songs like "Nokia" and "Gimme A Hug" continue to get a lot of love from fans. On top of that, Drake kicked off his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand at the beginning of the month.

He performed in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Last week, he even performed in Port Macquarie, and provided one attendee with a generous gift. The attendee, Byron Ayton, had been holding a sign reading “Mum’s Cancer Treatment.” Ayton's mother, Xanthe Mulcahy, is currently battling cancer. Immediately after reading the sign, Drake told the crowd that he had it covered. “I will pay for all your mum’s cancer treatment," he announced.

Drake Cancels Tour

The heartwarming offer left Ayton emotional. “Words can’t describe it, the moment he pointed and said, ‘I will pay for all your mum’s cancer treatment’, I was in shock. I literally fell off my mate’s shoulders, we just broke down crying … it means so much to me, but it means a hell of a lot more to Mum,” he said, per AllHipHop. This isn't the first time a Drake fan has walked out of one of his concerts richer than when they walked in, however. Earlier in the tour, he also spotted a woman in the crowd holding a sign saying she was 20 weeks pregnant.