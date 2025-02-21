"Rock, Paper, Scissors, Pay Up!": Drake Gifts $20K To Fans Despite Beating Them In A Game

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) and Recording artist Drake (right) against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake is such a generous soul on tour that even fans who lose their challenges still get a huge bag out of his concert.

Drake is living it up far away from his home city of Toronto on his "Anita Max Win" tour throughout Australia and New Zealand, but he still kept his sense of unconditional hospitality as if concert-goers were in his house. You may have already seen many fans asking him for money during this trek, as he tends to spread his generosity through various gifts and giveaways onstage. The 6ix God saw a particular man in the crowd with a sign that read "Rock-paper-scissors to buy my dad a birthday car." "I like this sign right here," he remarked when he saw it. "You ready? […] This my game, boy."

The two went for four rounds: rock, paper, scissors, shoot... And Drake won. Not the rap battle, of course, although many OVO Stans would deludedly disagree. Jokes aside, he didn't punish this fan for the loss, instead making his day anyway. "I’m still gonna give you $20,000 so you can buy your dad a car," The Boy expressed. "Don’t ever f**k with me on rock-paper-scissors, though. I will win." Have you ever walked your enemy down with an open palm? You have if you're Drizzy.

Drake First Week Sales

Elsewhere during this "Anita Max Win" tour, Drake also enjoyed the release of his new collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Early first week sales projections indicate that the project will sell around 250K units. While this is definitely lower than other project debuts from Aubrey Graham, to act like this is some sort of commercial failure is also delusional. Sadly, we're just stuck in a discourse void that can't seem to find common ground. Nevertheless, the important question is whether or not you enjoy it.

As the hip-hop world continues to debate whether or not "Not Like Us" ruined Drake's image, it seems like he's still doing just fine. He will probably have an absolute ball on the rest of his "Anita Max Win" tour whether fans dethrone him as the Rock-Paper-Scissors king or not. Also, the 38-year-old will continue to treat fans to not just money and gifts, but a very fun show as well.

