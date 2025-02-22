Eureka! Drake Fan In Australia Finds Sandal He Threw At Pesky Drone Peeping In His Penthouse

Drake memes have been around for over a decade, and whether or not they're in good taste, there's almost always one banger that sticks around. These days, it seems to be a clip of Drizzy throwing a sandal at a drone that rudely intruded the balcony of his hotel penthouse in Sydney, Australia. He's currently Down Under for his "Anita Max Win" tour also going to New Zealand, where many fans are excited to see him. In fact, one fan uploaded a video on social media allegedly discovering the sandal in question. As the camera pans down from the hotel building on the other side of the water, it eventually reveals a dirty orange sandal that washed up ashore.

Of course, maybe this is just a skit and this isn't actually the sandal that Drake threw off a balcony to hit a drone. But where's the fun in that head-canon? It would be funny if this fan gives the sandal back to him during his "Anita Max Win" tour, which has been going very well so far. The 6ix God has had a lot of fun, connected with fans, and spread his generosity in the process.

Drake First Week Sales

Elsewhere, though, many other OVO fans have their minds on more serious matters than an orange sandal. Recently, Drake's first week sales for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, came in. The project sold around 249K units in its first week, a staggering commercial achievement these days even if it didn't reach previous catalog highs. Still, with all the context in mind, no one should realistically scoff at this. Another No. 1 debut for The Boy is just another day at the office for him, and a vacation for most other artists.