Drake Throws Sandal At Penthouse Drone In Hilariously Bizarre Footage

Drake is hilarious. Both intentionally and unintentionally. It's the thing that makes him endearing to fans, and loathsome to haters. The rapper has been riding high off the release of his new joint album with PND and his Australia concerts. That said, things took a bizarre turn on Tuesday. Footage of a drone invading the sanctity of Drake's Australian penthouse surfaced online. While brief, the footage sees Drizzy spot the drone and attempt to knock it down with one of his slides.

The staging and timing of the whole thing is reminiscent of a comedy sketch. Drake can be seen walking out on the deck of his penthouse. He flinches at the sight of the drone and does a double take. He makes his way back inside, grabs an orange slide, and throws it the direction of the drone. It's not a great throw, if we're being honest. Drizzy looks legitimately frightened as the drone backs away and zooms out for a wide shot of the building and the Australian cityscape. Some questioned whether the footage was fake.

Drake's New Album Has Polarized Fans

Drake has been known to adopt unexpected marketing strategies. He staged a mock Howard Stern interview and mock Saturday Night Live appearance for the rollout of Her Loss in 2022. He even got Michael B. Jordan to fake introduce him on the SNL "stage." It's impossible to gauge whether or not Drizzy's drone interaction ties into the release of his new album. Especially since the reception to the album has been mixed. $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U has been dismissed by critics as mid-tier Drake, and a couple fans have even complained that the album is boring.