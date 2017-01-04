penthouse
- GossipKendrick Lamar Drops Over $8 Million On Brooklyn PenthouseKendrick Lamar's list of properties continues to grow.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKendrick Lamar Prepping To Buy A Condo In Brooklyn For $9 MillionKendrick Lamar could be moving across the country soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKendrick Lamar Toured A $10M Penthouse In BrooklynThe penthouse features a private elevator, stunning views, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRihanna Drops $21 Million On Los Angeles "Mansion In The Sky"The penthouse is 9,300 square feet and adds huge value to RiRi's real estate portfolio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramRubi Rose Dubs Herself An "Intelligent Rich Hoe" As She Flexes Penthouse AptShe also revealed just how much she spends each month on expenses.By Erika Marie
- SportsKawhi Leonard Drops Over $6 Million On Gorgeous L.A. PenthouseLeonard is enjoying his stay in California.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Spends $25 Million On Beautiful Beverly Hills PenthouseStunning views and gorgeous design.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosEmilio Rojas Begs for Communication In New Single "Communicate" With Sizzling VisualsEmilio Rojas is back with a new single and a steamy video clip to go alongside it.By hnhh
- LifeGTA Online Updates With Lavish New Casino & Penthouse Access & ActivitiesRockstar Games announces some major, lavish updates to the online multiplayer mode in GTA 5.By hnhh
- Entertainment"Power" Star Naturi Naughton Will Miss Her Character's Penthouse As Show Comes To An End"Power" is going to be missed for many reasons. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKawhi Leonard Offered Expensive Penthouse For Staying In TorontoThe offer is coming from a Toronto real estate agency.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTamar Braxton's Estranged Husband Gets Evicted From Calabasas PenthouseTamar Braxton's soon-to-be-ex Vince Herbert was given his marching orders by an LA County judge.By Devin Ch
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg Take You Higher To Their "Penthouse"It's time to go up.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRussell Simmons Having Trouble Selling His New York PenthouseRussell can't get the bag. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Spend $9 Million On New NYC PenthouseThe couple have bought a new home in NYC.By Safra D
- LifeTommy Hilfiger's $50 Million Penthouse Will Amaze YouMillion dollar penthouse dreams. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRihanna's New York Penthouse Stalked By ManMan reportedly has a history of being a little too into her.By Matt F
- ViralPenthouse Offers $1 Million For Donald Trump's "Golden Showers" Sex TapeThe well-known men's magazine wants exclusive rights to the alleged footage of Donald Trump receiving golden showers in a Moscow hotel suite. By Angus Walker
- StreetwearStreetwear Brand HUF Teams Up With Penthouse For NSFW CapsuleStreetwear collaborations keep getting weirder.
By hnhh