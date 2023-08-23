Kendrick Lamar Prepping To Buy A Condo In Brooklyn For $9 Million

Though he will probably continue to rep his hometown of Compton forever, Kendrick Lamar appears to be on the move. The rapper is reportedly undergoing a major move for himself, fiancé Whitney Alford, and the couple’s two children. According to All Hip Hop, the pair are finalizing the paperwork to purchase a penthouse at Brooklyn’s The Pierhouse near Brooklyn Bridge Park. The spot he’s getting reportedly has an asking price of $8.99 million but that’s for a good reason. The excess space both indoor and outdoor and the incredible view of the Brooklyn Bridge and skyline are hard to put a price tag on. Check out the view below.

The Pierhouse has also long been rumored to be the residence of Ed Sheeran, giving them plenty of familiarity working with superstars. Jay-Z and Beyonce are also reportedly considering picking up property there according to 6sqft. Just last week, Kendrick Lamar was announced as a headliner for Tyler, The Creator’s Los Angeles staple Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. He will join a stacked lineup including SZA, Baby Keem, Ice Spice, Earl Sweatshirt, and many more performing at the fest.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Performs For Enthusiastic Crowd In Japan

Kendrick Lamar Eyeing Brooklyn Penthouse

The news of Kendrick Lamar moving forward with this penthouse purchase comes just a few weeks after he reportedly toured a different residence in town. That place was reportedly going for an even more extravagant $10 million price tag. The news of this purchase also comes just a few weeks after Noname called out Kendrick by name in a song on her new album.

Though Kendrick Lamar released his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last year he hasn’t been quiet since. Earlier this year he teamed up with Baby Keem once again for the single “The Hillbillies.” He also linked up with Beyonce for a remix of her Renaissance fan-favorite “America Has A Problem.” What do you think of Kendrick Lamar moving from California to Brooklyn and buying a $9 million penthouse? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Reason Boldly States J. Cole Will Surpass Kendrick Lamar After “The Fall Off”

[Via]