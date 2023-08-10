Kendrick Lamar Toured A $10M Penthouse In Brooklyn

Kendrick Lamar has his eye on a pricey residence in the Big Apple. According to reports, the Compton-born rapper took a tour of a penthouse in Brooklyn Heights this week, which is going for a whopping $9.85 million. A source told the New York Post that he and his friends took a walk-through of the unit sometime this summer. Though the price of the penthouse sounds extravagant, it boasts some pretty sweet features. It’s 3,533 square feet, has amazing views of Manhattan, and Kendrick would even be Zendaya’s neighbor.

The penthouse, located at 50 Bridge Park Drive, also has a private elevator, and owners in the building have access to One°15 Brooklyn Marina. The building as a whole also comes with a few perks. It has a rooftop lounge, a music room, a concierge, and a gym. The gym also features a boxing space created in partnership with the gym Muhammad Ali trained at.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s Lollapalooza Day Two Set Had All The Hits & No Misses

Kendrick Lamar Might Be Moving To Brooklyn

If he decides to acquire the Brooklyn penthouse, it will be far from the only luxurious piece of property Kendrick owns. At the end of last year, the rapper purchased a house in Bel Air for $15.9 million. It was built in 1951 by California architect Edward Fickett. The home is located in a prestigious part of the neighborhood, East Gate, and boasts a hefty amount of space. It includes a main home as well as a guesthouse with two floors. The two structures add up to over 8,000 square feet, and feature seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Kendrick also owns a $9.7 million house in Manhattan Beach, a four-bedroom in Southern California, and an investment property in Calabasas reportedly worth $2.65 million. “I really like to buy property, whether it’s apartments, whether it’s buildings, whether it’s houses,” he told Wild 94.9 in 2018. Luckily for him, it looks like the rapper’s collection could be expanding sometime in the near future.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Gets In Workout At A Public Park In IG Video

[Via]