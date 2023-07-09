Recently, photos that show Pharrell Williams flexing his Louis Vuitton Speedy are circulating the internet. In the photos, Pharrell shows the bag to Kendrick Lamar, appearing to be in the process of explaining details. The bag, dubbed the “Millionaire Speedy,” is reportedly worth $1 million. Kendrick seems to be impressed by the expensive, bright yellow duffle. The bag is meant to “[conjure] the attitude and hustle mentality of Canal Street in an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life,” according to a LV press release.

“Every part on the bag is [gold],” Pharrell explained in June, “This is different.” He continued, “This is called the Millionaire. It comes with millionaires.” “Every bit of the bag is gold like the zipper,” he also says, “the teeth on the zipper is gold, all the hardware, every rivet. This is gold. Obviously diamonds. This chain is real. It has a real strap but you know — so be it, so be it.”

Pharrell Shows Off His Million Dollar Louis Vuitton

The striking bag is part of Pharrell’s recently-debuted Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 menswear collection. He showcased the collection, his first as the new LV men’s creative director, last month during Paris Fashion Week. Since then, Pharrell has been photographed carrying the bag, which is “cut from crocodile leather and affixed with both a chunky gold chain and diamond padlock, all handmade in one of LV’s fairly young leather ateliers,” various times. It’s that the Neptunes artist is proud of the flashy, and pricey, creation.

At the end of last month, an independent fashion designer came forward to accuse Pharrell of stealing one her designs. The designer, Kellie Ford, had previously shared a TikTok where she’s seen turning a Louis Vuitton shopping bag into a purse. The TikTok went viral in 2021, and Pharrell just recently shared his similar design at his debut as LV men’s creative director. Though it’s unconfirmed whether or not Pharrell took inspiration from Ford’s creation, it’s clear that the two bags look pretty similar.

