Paris Fashion Week has seen many of the biggest names in hip-hop take over France in style this month. Of course, none of them are doing it quite like Pharrell. The Virginia-born creative was actually one of the main events earlier in the week as he made his debut as the menswear designer of Louis Vuitton on June 20. As expected, the collection has been receiving rave reviews so far. However, internet trolls are comparing some of the looks to Minecraft characters due to their pixel patterning.

In the days since proudly unveiling his first collection, Pharrell has been spotted supporting various other designers at their runways. His longtime friend Nigo impressed with his work at the Kenzo show. As High Snobiety notes, he’s also been photographed at Junya Watanabe and Dior’s presentation. The producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, was by his side (cooly dressed and looking naturally radiant), and his eldest son, Rocket Williams, joined them to see Kim Jones’ latest work.

Read More: Jay-Z Performs Classics At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell’s Bright Yellow Bag is Worth a Reported $1M

@pharrell/Instagram Story

In many photos, Pharrell has been carrying with him a bright yellow, monogrammed Louis Vuitton Speedy bag – one of the standout pieces from his collection. It’s a good thing it’s so attention-grabbing, seeing as it’s worth an estimated $1 million.

It’s been nicknamed the “Millionaire” bag, and has such a hefty price tag because it’s “cut from crocodile leather and affixed with both a chunky gold chain and diamond padlock, all handmade in one of LV’s fairly young leather ateliers.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Gym, Serves Body, And Attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Show In New TikTok Vlog

More Paris Fashion Week Photos

Keep scrolling to see more of Pharrell’s best outfits from Paris Fashion Week. Would you be willing to pay $1 million for a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag of your own? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highsnobiety Style #HSStyle (@highsnobietystyle)

Pharrell Williams is seen outside Dior, during the Menswear Spring Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

[Via]