major flex
- StreetwearRihanna's Diamond Ankle Watch Costs $400K, Singer Among Grand Prix's Best DressedThe unique piece was designed by Jacob & Co., and consists of over 70 carats of diamonds set in 18K white gold.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDrake's Diamond Bone Chain Is 18 Carats, New Ice Proves How Proud He Is Of "For All The Dogs"Drizzy's album run over the past few years has been seriously impressive. Now, the Canadian is taking time to celebrate and relax.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeChrisean Rock's Post-Pregnancy Body Leaves Social Media Stunned, New Mom Brags About Her HomeIt's hardly been a month since Junior was born, but already, Rock is snapping back to her old, athletic form.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRick Ross Proudly Flexes His Private Jet Parked Beside Donald Trump'sBoth celebrities had their luxury planes out in Palm Beach this week.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Miami Reveals What Having "Good Pu**y" Gets Her These DaysThe City Girl was spitting bars for fans while riding around in her new all-white whip.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGreta Gerwig's "Barbie" Makes Billion-Dollar HerstoryCongratulations to the cast and crew.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Calls Blueface A "Manipulator," Brags About Putting Money In Her Own Bank AccountWhile Blueface focuses on building Jaidyn Alexis' career, Chrisean is putting her energy into stacking money for her baby.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Celebrates Historic Streaming Milestone, Nicki Minaj Drops A Freestyle In The CommentsIt's been seven long years since Rihanna dropped an album, yet she continues to break streaming records.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearASAP Rocky Dons Stacks On Stacks Of Gold Chains While Filming Video With Locals In BarbadosRocky and Rihanna flew to her home country earlier this month as they await the arrival of their second child.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearPharrell Wins Paris Fashion Week With His $1M Louis Vuitton Speedy BagDior, Junya Watanabe, and Kenzo are just a few of the presentations Pharrell has been spotted at this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Spice Achieves Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams Less Than A Year After Blowing UpAccording to "TMZ," Ice Spice's "Like..?" EP is the top-performing hip-hop project of 2023 so far.By Hayley Hynes
- Numbers"Ni**as In Paris": Iconic Jay-Z & Kanye West Collab Goes Diamond After Nearly 12 YearsThis marks the second Diamond certification for Ye, and the first for Hov.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Proudly Struts Across Massive New Kitchen Island While Singing Lady GagaCardi is in a "Bad Romance" with her beautiful home.By Hayley Hynes
- Life50 Cent Surprises Steakhouse Waitstaff With $1,000 Tip Following DaBaby DinnerFif loves to give back to the city of New York.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNick Cannon Spoils Bre Tiesi With A Lambo After She Discusses Child Support On "Selling Sunset"According to Cannon, his bank account also belongs to his six baby mamas.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBeyoncé & Jay-Z Make California History By Purchasing Most Expensive Home Ever In The StateIt's a good thing Bey's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour could bring home upwards of $2 billion.By Hayley Hynes