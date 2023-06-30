It’s been seven and a half years since she dropped ANTI, but Rihanna has managed to keep her fanbase satisfied. The 35-year-old has dipped her toes into nearly every corner of the fashion and beauty industries. Not only does she have her Fenty Beauty/Skin collections, but there’s also her lingerie brand. Rih recently stepped down as CEO of the latter while awaiting the birth of her second child with ASAP Rocky. This likely proves that she intends to focus more of her energy on motherhood in the future.

The “Diamonds” singer has been travelling around the globe with her man, most recently landing in Barbados. On Friday (June 30), he was spotted outside filming a music video for what seems to be an upcoming single. Rihanna wasn’t on set with Rocky today, and it remains unclear when she plans to follow up her two contributions to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with more new music. Nevertheless, RiRi couldn’t help but celebrate when she surpassed a seriously impressive milestone to kick off the weekend.

Rihanna Shares Another Major Flex

Earlier this afternoon, the soon-to-be mother of two reposted a graphic confirming that she’s “the first female artist to have 10 songs with one billion Spotify streams.” In the caption of her braggadocious post, Rihanna wrote, “Bad Gal billi… Wit no new album… Lemme talk my shit 😜🇧🇧.”

In the comments, Nicki Minaj was quick to drop by with a freestyle for her friend. “Not Bad Gal billi / Poppin s**t like a wheelie / I mean poppin like a pilly, like a really / Man Down ‘cuz she making a killy,” her bars began. “SILLY! / Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie / Caribbean girls run it and AWWLLL these b**ches know da dilly 🙄. Okay bars 🤧 🇧🇧 🇹🇹 #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes.”

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Friend

It’s wonderful to see Nicki Minaj giving out flowers to Rihanna today, especially considering the Queen of Rap has been getting plenty of praise of her own for he appearance on Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited Pink Tape. Aside from that must-hear verse, Minaj also revealed the new release date for Pink Friday 2 earlier this week, which you can read all about at the link above.

