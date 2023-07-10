Rihanna’s pregnant with her second child, and that hasn’t stopped her from promoting her Sav x Fenty collection at all. Moreover, she still absolutely killed a recent photo shoot in just underwear for her latest offerings, and people went wild for it in the comments. Not only that, but she still goes pretty much anywhere and everywhere with her baby bump out, still providing some amazing fits on her way. Overall, even though there’s still a lot of anticipation for her next album, there’s also so much people obsess over regarding her that it surely holds them over. Regardless, time is ticking, and all of these outings just build that hype even more, and the love for her family is palpable.

Furthermore, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child RZA stole the world’s heart, even that of his legendary namesake. “It’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” the Wu-Tang icon told CNN. “RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Rihanna Steams It Up With Her Baby Bump

In other Rihanna news, she doesn’t even have to drop new music to keep breaking records and making huge numbers. For example, she recently became the first female artist to have ten songs with over a billion streams on Spotify. In the comments of Rihanna’s celebratory post of the news, none other than Nicki Minaj dropped a congratulatory freestyle in the comments. Sure, maybe she should’ve taken the opportunity to record it in the studio, but maybe that’s just a special surprise to come- or a unique audio file gifted to RiRi.

“Not Bad Gal billi, poppin s**t like a wheelie,” Minaj spit in comment form. “I mean poppin like a pilly, like a really, Man Down ‘cuz she making a killy. SILLY! Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie, Caribbean girls run it and AWWLLL these b***hes know da dilly. Okay bars #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes.” For more news and the latest updates on Rihanna, log back into HNHH.

