If you look up “power couple” in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky being “fashion killas” with the word “adorable” as its synonym. Moreover, RiRi just posted a wholesome and sweet picture of Rocky lifting their son RZA up in the air in what looks to be a pool. Of course, the image evokes The Lion King vibes, with Rafiki lifting the future King of the Pride Lands, Simba, up to his kingdom’s citizens. More than that, though, it’s just a very cute picture, which the Barbadian singer captioned with: “my Bajan boyz” and the Barbadian flag emoji and a heart emoji. Recently, the family went for a vacation at the superstar’s home, and it’s nice to see that they had a good time.

Furthermore, many fans can’t wait to see the family grow given Rihanna’s current pregnancy. Still, it’s caused some odd debate online given other high-profile celebrity baby bumps. For example, many compared her carrying her second child (for some reason) to Chrisean Rock’s current pregnancy. Social media users drew similarities between both their actions in their situations to interesting and sometimes hilarious results.

Rihanna Posts ASAP Rocky’s Adorable Dad Moment With Son RZA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Regardless, both artists in this beloved romantic pairing are enjoying a lot of success right now. On one hand, ASAP Rocky took advantage of their escapades to film a music video along with a whole lot of gold chains around his neck. With this recent spotting, hype for his next album Don’t Be D*mb continues to increase, and many fans begged for a single. The New York mogul will hopefully capitalize on this soon, although it’s been so long that we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s just really working hard on making it the best project possible, no matter how much longer it takes. The same goes for Rihanna, actually.

However, while we wait for the follow-up to 2016’s ANTI, the 35-year-old’s previous catalog still shines. She became the first female artist with ten songs with over a billion streams on Spotify. Also, her Kanye West and Paul McCartney collab “FourFiveSeconds” propelled her in that milestone. Hopefully these two continue to enjoy their time together as a family, as the accolades come almost naturally to them. For more on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, stick around on HNHH.

