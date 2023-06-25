Not only has Rihanna been travelling all over the world since announcing her second pregnancy in February, but she’s been doing it in style with ASAP Rocky by her side. We’ve seen the lovers visit Japan, where the soon-to-be father of two wore a graphic tee covered in miniature memes of himself, and more recently, they were in Paris to support Pharrell. Aside from Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rihanna and ASAP were arguably one of the best-dressed couples at the Louis Vuitton runway show, where they coordinated in all-blue outfits.

As Daily Mail reports, after finishing up their to-do list in France, Rocky and his “wife” (as he called Rihanna during his live performance in Europe this past week) caught a flight to Barbados. It seems to have become a tradition for the pair, as they visited the Fenty Beauty founder’s home country when she was nine months pregnant with RZA. She appears to be just as far along this time around. Of course, no information about the little one’s gender or due date is public knowledge yet.

Rihanna Returns to Her Homeland Ahead of Baby No. 2

Rihanna is in Barbados! 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/vVFlixvIWs — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) June 25, 2023

Rihanna was all smiles in a skin-tight green mini-dress shortly after arriving back in Barbados. She kept her accessories simple and was shining bright like a diamond beside ASAP in his grey, black. and white outfit. It remains unclear how long they plan to stay on the beautiful island, but we’re sure to see some beautiful snapshots of the 35-year-old surface as she taps back into her roots.

As she embarks upon the final weeks of her second pregnancy, Rihanna’s life is changing in several major ways. Not only will she and ASAP Rocky be introducing RZA to their adorable sibling, but the Bad Gal will also have much more time to spend with her family as she officially announced her decision to step down as the CEO of her lingerie company after several years. Read Rih’s statement at the link below, and find paparazzi photos from her Barbados baecation here.

