Chrisean Rock & Rihanna’s Pregnancy Antics Compared By Social Media
There’s about to be a serious influx of celebrity babies being born over the past few months, as we’ve seen an abundance of pregnancy announcements this year. Two of the most captivating stars who are getting ready to give birth at this time are Rihanna and Chrisean Rock, though they’ve had our attention for very different reasons. The former and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, have been steadily working and travelling together amid her second time with child. Their relationship appears to be stronger than ever, and fans continue to commend the way they love each other and one-year-old RZA.
As for Rock, her baby daddy Blueface wasn’t too pleased to hear that he’ll soon be a father of three. He publicly slandered the 23-year-old while denying paternity, and the Cr*zy In Love co-stars have continued to feud with reckless abandon in the time since. It seems that Blue has walked away from Chrisean for good in favour of his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, but she seems unbothered as she’s been performing at clubs and twerking at the BET Awards, her growing belly on full display.
Chrisean Rock’s Maternity Behaviour Sparks Rihanna Debate
Rock tends to face criticism for most decisions she makes, but a night out on the town was the last straw for some fans. While she obviously wasn’t drinking, the Baltimore native has been caught smoking weed during her pregnancy, for which she’s also being slammed.
Interestingly, Rihanna has also been out on the town and had plenty of late nights during her pregnancies (though we haven’t seen her smoking her favourite plant). She, however, continues to be praised for her innovative style choices and free-spirited approach to life.
Twitter’s Thoughts
