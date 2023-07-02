There’s about to be a serious influx of celebrity babies being born over the past few months, as we’ve seen an abundance of pregnancy announcements this year. Two of the most captivating stars who are getting ready to give birth at this time are Rihanna and Chrisean Rock, though they’ve had our attention for very different reasons. The former and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, have been steadily working and travelling together amid her second time with child. Their relationship appears to be stronger than ever, and fans continue to commend the way they love each other and one-year-old RZA.

As for Rock, her baby daddy Blueface wasn’t too pleased to hear that he’ll soon be a father of three. He publicly slandered the 23-year-old while denying paternity, and the Cr*zy In Love co-stars have continued to feud with reckless abandon in the time since. It seems that Blue has walked away from Chrisean for good in favour of his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, but she seems unbothered as she’s been performing at clubs and twerking at the BET Awards, her growing belly on full display.

Chrisean Rock’s Maternity Behaviour Sparks Rihanna Debate

I just saw someone compare Chrisean Rock to Rihanna lmao yeah let me get off this thing lmao ✌🏾 — THIQUE✨ (@KennadiTv) June 28, 2023

Rock tends to face criticism for most decisions she makes, but a night out on the town was the last straw for some fans. While she obviously wasn’t drinking, the Baltimore native has been caught smoking weed during her pregnancy, for which she’s also being slammed.

Interestingly, Rihanna has also been out on the town and had plenty of late nights during her pregnancies (though we haven’t seen her smoking her favourite plant). She, however, continues to be praised for her innovative style choices and free-spirited approach to life.

Twitter’s Thoughts

Keep scrolling to read Twitter’s thoughts on the Chrisean Rock vs. Rihanna debate. What do you think are the most significant differences between the two women? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

saying RIHANNA is just as ghetto as chrisean rock is the biggest unlogical disrespect ive ever seen https://t.co/Y8EG3zgQny — dimma (@pleepops) July 1, 2023

Comparing Rihanna with Chrisean Rock in any light is an "L" — Litecoin Moses.LTC Ⓜ🕸 (@l3l2ucelee) June 30, 2023

Chrisean rock and Rihanna are two different people with different situations. — andrew munkoh (@longshot007) July 1, 2023

rihanna been doing her thing for 15 years…chrisean rock got 4 teeth missing — Parker Mathews (@parkmathewslane) July 2, 2023

Oh, the answer is simple… Ppl don't like Chrisean Rock.



Rihanna has earned a reputation where ppl like & respect her… Ppl don't like Chrisean Rock.



Just about anything she does, she finds a way to make it look classless & trashy… So ppl don't like her. — STLBigTimeSports (@STLBigTSports) July 1, 2023

How dare you compare Rihanna to Chrisean Rock 💀💀💀💀. RiRi can literally buy Chrisean's entire life 😤 — Nathaniel🪐🌩 (@nbladezzz) July 1, 2023

Rihanna ain't put her hands on rocky. And Rihanna worth way more than chrisean rock — INEEDMYKEY_ (@WETlikemyJUMPER) July 2, 2023

Rihanna walking out pregnant vs Chrisean Rock walking out pregnant pic.twitter.com/uiu0RVd1Yb — Kenshin (@lart_zo52386) July 1, 2023

Interesting how double standards persist in celebrity culture. When Chrisean Rock goes out pregnant, backlash ensues, yet Rihanna faces no criticism. Let's challenge these inconsistencies and treat all individuals with equal respect and support. #DoubleStandards #Equality" — Adl (@adlcurrency) July 1, 2023

Chrisean rock is a much more attractive woman than Rihanna. — Jr Smith (@RealJR_Smith) July 1, 2023

