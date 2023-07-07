After months of waiting to find out what Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s son was called, some fans were surprised by the news. Despite the initial surprise that the baby’s name was RZA, in reference to the Wu-Tang alum, the actual RZA sees it as an honor. According to HipHopDX, the rapper sat down with CNN and explained his feelings about the name. “It’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” he expressed. “RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

On May 13th, Rocky and Rihanna’s baby celebrated his first birthday. In an Instagram post dedicated to him, Rocky revealed his name publicly for the first time. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” he included in the caption of the post. The accompanying photo was an adorable shot of the baby sitting next to both his happy parents.

RZA Loves Rihanna’s Baby Name

Given his status as a hip-hop legend, when RZA talks people tend to listen. Earlier this year he shouted out a new single from Burna Boy. He described the afrobeat star as “special” and operating in “his own unique chamber.” It isn’t the only time the rapper has stood up for afrobeats recently. When Lil Duval called the genre “the death of hip hop” earlier this year the Wu-Tang legend came to its defense. ““Afrobeats is Hip Hop. They basically doing their form of Hip Hop. Just like Trap was Hip Hop, just like G-Funk was Hip Hop.”

RZA also made an appearance on record earlier this year. He lent his voice to a song from Logic’s new album College Park, his first-ever independent release. What do you think of RZA’s response to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky naming their baby after him? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: RZA Net Worth 2023: What Is The Wu-Tang Legend Worth?

[Via]