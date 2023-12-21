Nicki Minaj Confirms Forthcoming Rihanna Collab, Talks Potentially Working With Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj has always been a major collaborator. Throughout her career, she's crossed paths with almost all of the biggest stars in rap music. That was once again the case on her new album Pink Friday 2 which dropped earlier this month. Drake, J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more appear throughout the project. Many pointed out that Nicki didn't work with any of her major female rap contemporaries, instead choosing to diss fellow rappers like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion in lyrics on the album.

But she may have some new collaborations with big female stars outside of rap music coming soon. The first was an official tease coming from Nicki herself. Earlier this week video began making the rounds online of Rihanna dancing to Nicki's new song "FTCU" at her Fenty event. Nicki must have seen the video spreading around and posted a response to it that has fans extremely enticed. “The full gag city deluxe ain’t coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW," she teased. Pink Friday 2 already got a deluxe version which added two new tracks a week after the album dropped. But with this new announcement, she confirmed that there's even more coming soon and Rihanna is likely to be included. Check out her statement below.

Nicki Minaj Announces Rihanna Collab

Nicki also revealed in an interview that she would love to collaborate with Taylor Swift one day. When asked if she would make a song with the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker she responded "in a heart beat." Pink Friday 2 has also been a smash hit on the charts. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with more than 200k sales in its first week. It also placed 14 songs in the Hot 100 this week. That second achievement is particularly impressive given a majority of the chart's Top 50 songs are taken up by Christmas music this time of year.

Nicki Minaj also achieved a new high on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. Her new track "Blessings" immediately soared to the top of the chart marking her first ever number one. What do you think of Nicki Minaj announcing a new collab with Rihanna? What about her take on working with Taylor Swift in the future? Let us know in the comment section below.

