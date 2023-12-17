Nicki Minaj Goes No. 1 With "Pink Friday 2"

To absolutely no one's surprised, Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 had a great first-week debut on the Billboard album charts. Moreover, according to new metrics from Chart Data, the project is set to sell 222K units in this timeframe, placing it at the No. 1 spot on the charts. She must be very happy with this outcome, regardless of whether or not she believes in the power of angel numbers. Other placements on this week's album chart are also unsurprising: Taylor Swift (thrice in the top 10), Drake, Morgan Wallen, SZA, and so on. Congrats to the Trinidadian MC for closing out 2023 with another No. 1 hip-hop LP, one of the few we got this year.

Furthermore, she is showing no signs of slowing her roll down in the near future. In fact, Nicki Minaj recently teased a long-anticipated spectacle for her Barbz, one that's been in the works for a while. But she kept things clear and optimistic when relaying that she's still hard at work on her documentary. Considering the 41-year-old's massively impactful career and her staggering trajectory, such a tale should be a compelling look into this success.

Nicki Minaj Cinches Third No. 1 Release With Pink Friday 2

On the other hand, she is also getting ready for her world tour in 2024, something that the Barbz have begged for incessantly for a long, long time. Finally, it seems like Nicki Minaj is ready to fully embrace the stage once again, fueled by this newfound wealth of material. Of course, we would expect her to run through her stacked catalog of hits too, but to see her in a new era is the most exciting of these prospects. If you're thinking about buying a ticket, act fast; we'd only expect them to get tougher to purchase from here on out.

Meanwhile, what remains to be seen now is whether the "Let Me Calm Down" hitmaker landed a No. 1 song on the charts. With a couple of different smashes to choose from, it would be pretty interesting to see which one lands on top from all the tracks on Pink Friday 2, even if it doesn't nab the highest placement. Let us know your predictions on that end in the comments section down below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

