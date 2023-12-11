Nicki Minaj Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Nicki Minaj is back with a bang and a promise of an electrifying world tour in support of her much-anticipated album Pink Friday 2, which officially dropped on Friday, December 8th. The iconic rapper has unveiled the complete lineup for her 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour, promising fans an unforgettable experience across North America and Europe. This tour is set to be her most extensive and thrilling yet.
Tour Details & Highlights
The tour will see Minaj headlining arena shows at various prestigious venues, including standout appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. With this tour being her largest to date and her first in North America since The Pinkprint Tour, Nicki has undoubtedly generated immense excitement among fans. Nicki will be heading across major cities in America and Canada, along with a string of tour dates in Europe. Nicki will kick off the tour in Oakland on March 1st before concluding in Berlin on June 7th. However, more tour dates are set to be announced in the future.
Ticket Sales Information
Fans eager to secure their spot for her upcoming tour can mark their calendars for the ticket sales. A Citi presale is scheduled to commence on December 12, offering an early opportunity to purchase tickets. Further presales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale starting on December 15 at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase on NickiMinajOfficial.com. It's important to note that additional tour dates will be unveiled at a later time, adding more excitement and anticipation for fans worldwide.
Pink Friday 2 & Tour Teasers
Pink Friday 2 marks Minaj's fifth studio album and has been a topic of anticipation and discussion since its announcement. Originally slated for release on November 17, the album's drop was pushed to December 8. Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Drake, J. Cole, and more, this album is a sequel to her highly successful 2010 Pink Friday release. The rapper, through her social media platforms, has been teasing both the album and the upcoming tour for weeks, building anticipation while also announcing the record's delay.
Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates
03/01 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
03/03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
03/08 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
03/10 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
03/15 Inglewood, CA - Rolling Loud California*
03/18 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
03/20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
03/22 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
03/26 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
03/28 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
03/29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
04/01 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
04/02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
04/04 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
04/05 Hartford, CT - XL Center
04/07 Raleigh, NC - Dreamville Festival*
04/10 Boston, MA - TD Garden
04/12 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
04/13 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
04/17 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
04/18 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
04/20 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
04/24 Chicago, IL - United Center
04/27 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
05/02 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Cente
05/09 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
05/11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
05/12 Austin, TX - Moody Center
05/25 Manchester, England - Co-Op Live
05/26 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
05/28 London, England - The O2
06/01 Paris, France - Accor Arena
06/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06/05 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06/07 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
*Festival Performance