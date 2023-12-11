Nicki Minaj Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Nicki Minaj is back with a bang and a promise of an electrifying world tour in support of her much-anticipated album Pink Friday 2, which officially dropped on Friday, December 8th. The iconic rapper has unveiled the complete lineup for her 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour, promising fans an unforgettable experience across North America and Europe. This tour is set to be her most extensive and thrilling yet.

Tour Details & Highlights

The tour will see Minaj headlining arena shows at various prestigious venues, including standout appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. With this tour being her largest to date and her first in North America since The Pinkprint Tour, Nicki has undoubtedly generated immense excitement among fans. Nicki will be heading across major cities in America and Canada, along with a string of tour dates in Europe. Nicki will kick off the tour in Oakland on March 1st before concluding in Berlin on June 7th. However, more tour dates are set to be announced in the future.

Ticket Sales Information

Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Fans eager to secure their spot for her upcoming tour can mark their calendars for the ticket sales. A Citi presale is scheduled to commence on December 12, offering an early opportunity to purchase tickets. Further presales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale starting on December 15 at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase on NickiMinajOfficial.com. It's important to note that additional tour dates will be unveiled at a later time, adding more excitement and anticipation for fans worldwide.

Pink Friday 2 & Tour Teasers

Pink Friday 2 marks Minaj's fifth studio album and has been a topic of anticipation and discussion since its announcement. Originally slated for release on November 17, the album's drop was pushed to December 8. Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Drake, J. Cole, and more, this album is a sequel to her highly successful 2010 Pink Friday release. The rapper, through her social media platforms, has been teasing both the album and the upcoming tour for weeks, building anticipation while also announcing the record's delay.

Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates

03/01 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

03/03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

03/08 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

03/10 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

03/13 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

03/15 Inglewood, CA - Rolling Loud California*

03/18 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

03/20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03/22 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

03/26 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

03/28 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

03/29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

04/01 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

04/02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

04/04 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04/05 Hartford, CT - XL Center

04/07 Raleigh, NC - Dreamville Festival*

04/10 Boston, MA - TD Garden

04/12 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

04/13 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

04/17 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

04/18 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

04/20 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

04/24 Chicago, IL - United Center

04/27 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

05/02 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Cente

05/09 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

05/11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

05/12 Austin, TX - Moody Center

05/25 Manchester, England - Co-Op Live

05/26 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

05/28 London, England - The O2

06/01 Paris, France - Accor Arena

06/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06/05 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06/07 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

*Festival Performance