Nicki Minaj Announces Dates For "Pink Friday 2" World Tour

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj released her highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2. The project generated tons of attention for its samples, features, and alleged attempts at starting or continuing beef. The project is expected to amass some impressive sales numbers and could have the top spot on the Billboard 200 while some of its songs challenge various Christmas tracks for debuts on the Hot 100. But Nicki isn't even close to done with the era, taking to social media earlier today to announce that she's taking the album on tour.
Earlier this year, Nicki floated around the idea of a tour in support of her new album. But as she's known to announce things and never follow through, many fans were left skeptical. But they aren't anymore as she shared the official announcement of the Pink Friday 2 world tour. She shared 37 dates taking place from March until June of 2024 across North America and the UK. While that's a pretty big undertaking she may have even more in store. The flyer also includes a teaser that more dates will be announced in the future. Check out the full announcement below.
Read More: "Nicki Hendrix" Finds Future & Nicki Minaj In Their Element: Stream
Nicki Minaj's 2024 World Tour
The one song that seems to have the most breakout potential on the album is "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert. The song already has one high-profile fan in North West who shared a video of herself dancing to it the night the album released. Do you plan on seeing Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 tour? Which date do you plan on attending? Let us know in the comment section below.
Tour Dates:
March 1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
March 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
March 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
March 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 15 - Inglewood, CA - Rolling Loud California*
March 18 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
March 20 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
March 22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
March 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
April 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
April 2 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
April 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 5 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
April 7 - Raleigh, NC - Dreamville Festival*
April 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
May 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 25 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live
May 26 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
May 28 - London, UK - The O2
June 1 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena