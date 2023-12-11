Nicki Minaj Announces Dates For "Pink Friday 2" World Tour

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj released her highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2. The project generated tons of attention for its samples, features, and alleged attempts at starting or continuing beef. The project is expected to amass some impressive sales numbers and could have the top spot on the Billboard 200 while some of its songs challenge various Christmas tracks for debuts on the Hot 100. But Nicki isn't even close to done with the era, taking to social media earlier today to announce that she's taking the album on tour.

Earlier this year, Nicki floated around the idea of a tour in support of her new album. But as she's known to announce things and never follow through, many fans were left skeptical. But they aren't anymore as she shared the official announcement of the Pink Friday 2 world tour. She shared 37 dates taking place from March until June of 2024 across North America and the UK. While that's a pretty big undertaking she may have even more in store. The flyer also includes a teaser that more dates will be announced in the future. Check out the full announcement below.

Nicki Minaj's 2024 World Tour

The one song that seems to have the most breakout potential on the album is "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert. The song already has one high-profile fan in North West who shared a video of herself dancing to it the night the album released. Do you plan on seeing Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 tour? Which date do you plan on attending? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tour Dates:

March 1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

March 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

March 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 15 - Inglewood, CA - Rolling Loud California*

March 18 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

March 20 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

March 22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

March 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

April 2 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

April 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 5 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

April 7 - Raleigh, NC - Dreamville Festival*

April 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

May 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

May 25 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

May 26 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

May 28 - London, UK - The O2

June 1 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena