Nicki Minaj Drops Highly Anticipated Album "Pink Friday 2"

The long wait is over! It's not only Nicki Minaj's birthday, but the reigning Queen of Rap has officially dropped her highly-anticipated fifth studio album. That's right, Pink Friday 2 is out now. Originally slated for release last month, the LP made its grand entrance on the rap icon's 41st birthday, which is celebrated on December 8th. The project is a whopping 22-tracks long. It's also star-studded with features such as Future, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and Drake. Fan-favorites such as "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and "Super Freaky Girl," make an appearance on the project as well.

Nicki has been teasing the project for some time now. Just yesterday for example, the rap sensation treated her fans to more than just a sneak peek. She unleashed a full-scale extravaganza with a complete immersion into the futuristic world she had been teasing. The 26-second preview, previously captioned "Approaching [Gag City]," came to life as the backdrop for Minaj's track, "Big Difference." Fans expressed their excitement through social media. The comment section on Twitter and other platforms became a gallery of creativity, with followers sharing their interpretations of Gag City through AI-generated images.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shares New "Pink Friday 2" Teaser And Invites Fans To "Gag City"

Stream "Pink Friday 2" By Nicki Minaj

Furthermore, she has recently asserted that this album stands among the greatest albums of all time. This is a bold declaration that has heightened anticipation among fans, eager to witness its impact. However, this marks the realization of what is undoubtedly another iconic chapter in Nicki Minaj's legendary career. Nicki Minaj earlier in November, promised to end her enemies with the release of this project.

"If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End. This album is just beyond anything I could have imagined. LETS LET THE INFAMOUS BARBZ DECIDE. (And I still have to post an official PF2 lyric, coming right up)- but first… on a scale from 1-10, how hard you want me to go on #PinkFriday2 12/08/23?" In concludion, Pink Friday 2 is here, and Nicki Minaj has once again proven why she holds the throne in the realm of rap. The album's official release has ignited a frenzy of enthusiasm. Buckle up, because Pink Friday 2 is not just an album—it's an experience!

Tracklist:

1. "Are You Gone Already"

2. "Barbie Dangerous"

3. "FTCU"

4. "Beep Beep"

5. "Fallin 4 U"

6. "Let Me Calm Down" featuring J. Cole

7. "RnB" featuring Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang

8. "Pink Birthday"

9. "Needle" featuring Drake

10. "Cowgirl" featuring Lourdiz

11. "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12. "Big Difference"

13. "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

14. "Forward From Trini" featuring Skillabeng and Skeng

15. "Pink Friday Girls"

16 "Super Freaky Girl"

17. "Bahm Bahm"

18. "My Life"

19. "Nicki Hendrix" featuring Future

20. "Blessings" featuring Tosha Cobb Leonard

21. "Last Time I Saw You"

22. "Just the Memories"

Read More: Nicki Minaj Explains Her Direction For "Pink Friday 2"