Nicki Minaj Explains Her Direction For “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj has her fans wrapped around her finger right now. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. On December 8th, she will be dropping Pink Friday 2. Although this album was supposed to drop next week, it was ultimately delayed. Regardless, fans are very excited to hear this. The original Pink Friday was a monumental album for a plethora of reasons. Now, fans are going to get something new that will pay homage to Nicki and her longevity in the hip-hop world.

Fans are very curious as to what kind of direction Nicki will be taking this year. After all, she has gone through quite a few eras in her career. Her supporters want something fresh and from the heart. Luckily for them, it seems like that is exactly what they will be getting. In her latest interview with Vogue, Nicki explained exactly what she is hoping to do on this project. Essentially, she wants to get back to the old her. The album needs to be something she can be proud of.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Nicki Minaj attends 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

“When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?'” she explained. “So for this album, I went back to the old game plan.” She believes on her older projects, she was offering up uplifting music that made people feel a sense of optimism. With her upcoming release, she is going to be bringing that back. If you enjoyed the early Minaj albums, then you will certainly appreciate the shift back.

Let us know your expectations for the album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

