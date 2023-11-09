Nicki Minaj Once Again Declines To Reveal Her Son’s Name

Earlier today, Nicki Minaj shared her newest magazine cover. She took to Instagram to show fans the result of her Vogue cover shoot where she's sporting a gorgeous white dress. "Anna, thank you. I can’t really find the words to sum up all these emotions right now, but gratitude is number 1 on the list. Thank you for making one of my WILDEST dreams come true. A beautiful & surreal experience from start to finish," she captioned the post.

But the cover shoot wasn't all they did with Nicki. They also shot an episode of their iconic 73 Questions series with the legendary rapper. The video has already racked up over 200k views in just a few hours and sees Nicki answering questions on a variety of subjects. One of which is her son, known to the world as Papa Bear. She explains, or rather tries to explain why that is his nickname. "I've always been a nickname person. I give everyone I love these nicknames, normally. He actually had a couple nicknames. His first nickname while he was in my stomach was 'Bubba.' When he came out, it just transformed into 'Papa Bear.' I can't explain it, but when I look at him that's what I thought." Ultimately, she once again declines to reveal her son's name to the public. Check out the full video below.

Nicki Minaj Answers 73 Questions

Nicki Minaj is in full on album mode as she continues to tease her upcoming project Pink Friday 2. The album has been delayed a few times and was recently pushed back from it's November release date. Fans are now expecting it to arrive next month on December 8.

Nicki recently shared a new snippet of a song from the album and promised that she had a club banger on the way. An official tracklist for the album is yet to be revealed. What do you think of Nicki Minaj continuing to keep her son's real name a secret? Let us know in the comment section below.

