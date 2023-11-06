Nicki Minaj’s New Snippet For “Pink Friday 2” Hints At A Club Banger Ahead: Listen

Even though Nicki Minaj had to delay the release date of her upcoming comeback album, Pink Friday 2, it seems like that just built up even more anticipation for it. Moreover, it's also probable that she wants to keep feeding fans more content in order to make up for this. With this in mind, the Trinidadian MC kept quite busy over the past few months with artwork teases, vinyl drops, singles, and many more teases. Still, considering all this, we still don't have a super strong grasp on what this sequel project will sound like cohesively. If a new snippet is anything to go off of, then that means she's going to bring the bangers in full force.

Furthermore, her latest song snippet- which joins the heap of others- is a hard-hitting and boisterous trap track. Of course, we wouldn't really expect Nicki Minaj to be anything less than brag-heavy on a record, because she's definitely earned that respect. Regardless, it's refreshing to hear her fiery verses over heavy bass and sharp snares that could turn up any club setting. One recommendation, though: some of the bars here need a little more work if the 40-year-old wants to truly impress.

Nicki Minaj's Truck-Knocking New Snippet For Pink Friday 2: Listen

Nevertheless, the energy is palpable, and we're sure that she will offer much more dense and impressive lyrical performances throughout Pink Friday 2. Also, the delay of a couple of weeks isn't that bad; at least we're getting it on Nicki Minaj's 41st birthday. In fact, she might not even wait that long to get some new material cooking. Recently, Barb teased that she might put out an EP before this new album. Well, she said it would be a great idea, so we'll see if she takes up the offer.

Meanwhile, Roman recently let out a message to her Barbz, instructing her fans to never threaten someone on her behalf. If you're ever been online, you know that they can be pretty vicious online. But that won't change the impact that she makes with this new project, which is set to close 2023 off with a big bang. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Nicki Minaj.

