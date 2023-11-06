Nicki Minaj To The Barbz: “Never Threaten Anyone On My Behalf”

Nicki Minaj put her foot down on the Barbz aggression. The rapper, who has been building up for the release of her follow-up to Queen, took a moment to address her rabid fanbase, demanding that they put an end to their hostility towards her naysayers, “whether on the internet or in person.” The rapper issued a message on her Instagram Story while also promising that her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, will be well worth the wait, especially after recently pushing back its release date in favor of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s Welcome 2 Collegrove.

While the Barbz can often come across as over-the-top in their fandom, Nicki’s message is an evident attempt at distancing herself from the controversy surrounding her fans. “Dear Barbz, Be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf,” she began. “Whether in jest or not, I don’t & never have condoned that. We have an amazing album right around the corner 12/08/23. It feels so surreal and euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

Read More: 5 Times The Barbz Went Barbaric For Nicki Minaj

Pink Friday 2 On The Way

Perhaps, Nicki’s request will push the Barbz to tone down their aggressive tones on the internet. However, with the release of Pink Friday 2, they’ll definitely have a lot more to focus on rather than those who make a mere mention of Nicki’s name. Over the past few months, she’s ramped up anticipation for the project with singles like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Bahm Bahm,” and most recently, "Last Time I Saw You.” However, she’s also been on quite the feature run this year, too, including appearances alongside Sexyy Red, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ice Spice.

Nicki initially announced that Pink Friday 2 would arrive on October 20th before she pushed it back to November 17th. Ultimately, she confirmed that she would push the project back to her birthday, December 8th. We’ll see what she has in store on her forthcoming album. What do you hope to hear from Nicki Minaj on Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's 7 Biggest Collabs (Thus Far)