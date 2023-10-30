Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj’s 7 Biggest Collabs (Thus Far)

When it comes to collaborating, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj rarely miss. The two have dominated the industry ever since Wayne signed Minaj to Young Money back in 2009. For over a decade, Wayne and Nicki have only strengthened their working relationship and chemistry on wax. They remain as tight as ever and continue to publicly admire each other's accomplishments. Most recently, Nicki Minaj recently delayed the release of her next release, Pink Friday 2 partially out of respect for her mentor and Young Money boss’s upcoming album with 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove.

Over the years, the two have accumulated a number of multi-platinum and chart-topping hits, ranging from their individual discographies to label compilations and their many iconic features. Today, we will be looking back at Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj’s seven biggest collaborations to date. Ranked by chart positions and gold and platinum certifications, take a look at the list below.

7. "Truffle Butter" (2014)

This bonus track from The Pinkprint sees the union of the Young Money holy trinity: Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake. Over a glamorous beat from Nineteen85, the three each display their unique styles, starting their verses with “thinking out loud.” Drake plays it cool, Nicki flexes her impressive résumé, and Wayne is as goofy as ever. Out of their many collaborations, “Truffle Butter” is the best demonstration of their lyrical skills. The song peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently certified gold in the UK.

6. "Tapout" (2013)

The lead single from Cash Money’s Rich Gang album, “Tapout” saw Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Future, and Mack Maine join the Birdman-led track. The song had all the right characteristics for a hit record, including a hook from Future, as well as standout verses from Wayne and Nicki. While Wayne’s relationship with Birdman would eventually sour during the following year, “Tapout” and the Rich Gang era can be remembered as an all-star collaboration. The song is currently certified gold.

5. "Take It To The Head" (2012)

“Take It To the Head'' arrived at a time when a DJ Khaled song with any combination of Young Money members was a guaranteed hit. The collaboration between Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, along with Rick Ross and Chris Brown marked yet another banger for the hitmaker. The unforgettable chorus from Chris and a slick verse from Ross set up Wayne and Nicki to take over with standout contributions. Minaj is commanding while Wayne keeps things humorous. The gold single peaked at No. 6 on both the Hot Rap Songs and the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs charts.

4. "Knockout" (2010)

One of Wayne and Nicki’s earliest collaborations, “Knockout” comes from Lil Wayne’s rock-centric album, Rebirth. Much like the rest of the album, the track sees Wayne crooning an auto-tune-soaked melody over a pop-punk instrumental. “Hey barbie,” he sings to Nicki, who sings the song’s chorus. She also raps in her verse, emulating the pop-rock stars of the 2000s. “Knockout” was Nicki Minaj’s very first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 44. It was certified platinum in 2020.

3. "High School" (2012)

“High School” is Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj’s most popular collaboration that solely features the two of them. Over cinematic production from Boi-1da and T-Minus, Nicki continues the narrative that started with her song, “Hood Story,” along with an extremely catchy chorus. In his verse, Lil Wayne provides his signature amusing punchlines. “High School” peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100, but performed well in other countries as well, including The UK, Ireland, and Australia. It was certified 2x platinum in 2022.

2. "Only" (2014)

In addition to “Truffle Butter,” Nicki Minaj recruited Lil Wayne and Drake for The Pinkprint on “Only.” The hit single consists of a simplistic yet ominous beat, over which Nicki refutes claims that she slept with Wayne or Drake. The two also debunk those rumors, although playfully flirt with Minaj. Additionally, Chris Brown contributed a catchy chorus for the hit single, which now sits at 3x platinum status. “Only” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. "BedRock" (2009)

It would be impossible to discuss Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj’s biggest collaborations without mentioning Young Money. The label’s biggest single, “BedRock,” featured not just Wayne and Nicki, but other members of the collective, including Drake, Tyga, Jae Millz, and more. The song served as an introduction to the up-and-coming members of the label but resulted in a massive hit single. In addition to Wayne and his signees, Lloyd also contributes a tongue-in-cheek chorus that references The Flintstones. While not necessarily a Lil Wayne or Nicki Minaj song, “BedRock” stands as their biggest collaboration as it is 7x platinum in the U.S. and platinum in the UK. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100. It gave fans a glimpse of what was to come from Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj’s collaborative relationship.

