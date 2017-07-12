hit single
- MusicLil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's 7 Biggest Collabs (Thus Far)For over a decade, Wayne and Nicki have made numerous hit songs with each other, as well as with other artists.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2016Hip hop thrived on the charts in 2016.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicErykah Badu's 7 Biggest HitsBadu’s contributions to music in the late 1990’s and 2000’s have cemented her legacy as one of the most distinguished R&B singers.By Wyatt Westlake
- NewsTweet & Missy Elliott Preached Self-Love On "Oops (Oh My)"Tweet and Missy Elliott's blurred the lines between self-love & self-pleasure on "Oops (Oh My)."By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B "Bodak Yellow" Gets Co-Sign By SZA On "CTRL" TourSZA is a fan of "Bodak Yellow," evidently.By Rose Lilah
- NewsUnforgettable (Latin Remix)Check out the Latin remix of French Montana's hit single "Unforgettable."By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana Scores First Billboard Top 10 Hit With "Unforgettable"French Montana soars to new heights.By Matt F