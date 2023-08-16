Flo Milli Lists Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne Among Her Biggest Influences

Every artist has others that inspire them and most aren’t shy about talking about it. In a recent radio interview, Flo Milli did just that. When asked about her influences she clearly had plenty that she could say. Her actual list included MC Lyte, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott who she describes as “Icons.” She cites them as inspirations for both their technical prowess and the flare they bring with them.

In the comments, many fans reacted to her list. “Nicki inspired everyone till they don’t get their way lol” reads one comment. The commenter references how many artists have mentioned Nicki Minaj inspiring them early, before eventually starting beef with her. Other commentors mentioned similar things. “She’s so soft spoken. I love that she mentioned nicki cause a lot of girls rlly pretend she never inspired them,” she mentions. The barbs were well represented in the in the comment section. “I love her . They all say Nicki first hopefully it doesn’t change,” another one says.

Flo Milli Speaks On Her Biggest Influences

Flo Milli just dropped a new song called “Fruit Loop” a few weeks ago. She delivered a great look in the accompanying music video for the song which also dropped alongside it. She also shared plans for her upcoming 3rd studio album. The project will be called Fine Ho, Stay and is expected later this year. While she doesn’t officially have a release date confirmed she’s clearly hard at work on the project.

Her debut album Ho, why is you here? just recently turned 3. The album put her on the map after the breakout success of “Beef FloMix.” The album spawned even more hits with “In The Party” and “May I.” She followed it up in 2022 with a second album called You Still Here, Ho?. What do you think of Flo Milli’s list of influences? Let us know in the comment section below.

